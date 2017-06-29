SLED ends investigation into practices at Anderson Co. jail

Related Coverage SLED asked to investigate practices at Anderson Co. Jail

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – State authorities have closed an investigation into practices at the Anderson County jail, and the former director is not expected to face charges.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Chad McBride asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to look into questions about inmate issues and practices involving state prisoners housed at the jail.

The investigation was requested after Garry Bryant was fired. Bryant had been director of the jail for more than 10 years.

A spokesman with SLED confirmed the agency has closed its investigation.

Bryant provided a letter from 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner to SLED.

In that letter, Wagner writes that he reviewed allegations of misconduct related to the State Inmate Worker Program and found there was not sufficient evident to support criminal charges against Bryant.

Bryant released the following statement on Thursday:

The purpose of this release is to inform the public of the results of the SLED investigation requested by the Sheriff that began back in May in reference to the use of inmate labor at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The SC State Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation and last week the results of the investigation were provided to the 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner for his review. After his review, Solicitor Wagner sent a letter to SLED closing the case citing insufficient evidence to support any criminal charge. I knew from the beginning that I had done nothing wrong and I appreciate SLED and the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s investigation and subsequent review that has cleared my name. This is the only statement that I will make on this matter as I simply want to move on with my life. I do want to thank my family, friends, and coworkers for the amazing support given to me during this time.