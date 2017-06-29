Suspects cashed lottery tickets stolen in Greenville burglaries, deputies say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville deputies are looking for two suspects they say cashed lottery tickets stolen during a burglary.

The two suspects were seen getting into a minivan before leaving.

The lottery tickets were taken from two separate burglaries in Greenville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

