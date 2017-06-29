VIDEO: Child, 4 adults rescued off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Coast Guard rescued five people, including a 4-year-old, after a boat capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach.

Authorities received a report around 8 p.m. Wednesday that a boat had capsized and the victims were clinging to the 22-foot vessel near Masonboro Inlet, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

A crew arrived on scene around 8:20 p.m. and rescued all five victims from the water. None of them were reportedly injured.

“We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes. Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for Sector North Carolina, said in a statement.