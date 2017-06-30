Arrest made in murder of man behind gas station in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a gas station on Patton Avenue.

42-year-old Buford James Penley has been arrested and charged with first degree Murder.

Police say Joshua Christopher Stebbins was killed at his campsite behind a Sunoco gas station. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8:30 Thursday morning for a report of a man who had died from an assault.

Penley is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 9:00am.