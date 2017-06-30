Detour details for I-85 S bridge closure @ Hearon Circle July 24

Road closed
(SCDOT NEWS RELEASE) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Construction Office plans to close the existing bridges on SC-85 Southbound from Hearon Circle to Buffington Rd for repairs.

This closed section of SC-85 Southbound is approximately 0.5 miles long, and will begin at the Hearon Circle off ramp on SC-85 Southbound.

The road will be closed on July 24, 2017 to avoid conflicts with I-85 construction.

The estimated date of completion is Monday August 14, 2017 barring any setbacks due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

The detour for this closure is the following:

Traffic traveling south on SC-85 will take a right onto I-585 northbound, left on I-85 southbound, left on I-26 eastbound, and then back onto SC-85 southbound.

