Door-to-door Bible sales legit say Anderson Co. deputies

The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is setting rumors straight about door-to-door Bible sales in the county.

They say they’ve received NUMEROUS messages about young men selling Bible related materials.

People are claiming they are on the sex offender registry. Other says the men have ill-intent.

They reached out to the sponsor organization VarsityInternshipProgram.com to verify what the young men were doing and have confirmed they are selling Bible In Stories to families in their home.

Deputies say the men are taking orders for later delivery while earning money to assist with their college tuition.

The company verified the identity of each person and sent pictures and vehicle descriptions to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has verified that NONE of the young men are on the local or national sex offender registry.

Deputies say they don’t endorse the products but want people to know about the young men.