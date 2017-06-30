Driver turns self in after hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Morris Edward Davis
Morris Edward Davis (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

The driver of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday on US-221 in Spartanburg County has turned himself in, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says Morris Edward Davis turned himself and has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Personal Injury.

(From: Elizabeth Hollifield/Facebook)
Troops say the crash happened just before 5:00pm on US-221 near Cook Street when a champagne colored Chevrolet Suburban pulling a utility trailer carrying an orange lawn mower hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

Davis in being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The condition of the bicycle rider is not known at this time.

(From: Fox Styles/Facebook)

