Fire district files protest over referendum results in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Pelham Batesville Fire District Board of Commissioners voted Friday morning to file a protest with the Spartanburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections over Tuesday’s referendum results.

Fire Chief Phill Jolley says that one person allegedly voted at two precincts and a Greer resident cast a ballot that they should not have.

Spartanburg County voters rejected the referendum by a tally of 26 to 24.

Had it been approved, a millage rate of between 3 and 3.5 mills would have been used to pay for a new fire station and headquarters.

The Spartanburg County Director of Registrations and Elections confirmed that they had received the protest from the fire district and are investigating a poll manager error.

A hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The Pelham Batesville Fire District covers areas in both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. Greenville County’s council had previously approved an ordinance allowing the fire district to issue bonds without a referendum.