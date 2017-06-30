Hometown Spotlight: Ninety Six

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Ninety Six is an Upstate town named with a number and no real explanation as to why. One thing that’s certain about this week’s Hometown Spotlight is its rich history.

Ninety Six played a role in America’s Revolution. The first land battle in the South was fought in Ninety Six in November 1775, according to U.S. Park Ranger Adrian Stewart.

Locals say the tiny town is big on character.

The Festival of Stars has been rated one of the best fireworks shows in the state and many businesses have been serving customers for decades.

The Cheeseburger House is famous for its homemade cheeseburgers.

Lake Greenwood, a popular fishing and camping spot, is nearby and the Ninety Six National Historic Site showcases the area’s rich history.

According to the National Park Service, more than 100 lives were lost in two Revolutionary War battles in Ninety Six.