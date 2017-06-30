Investment firm in Greenwood being investigated by FBI

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – An investment firm being run out of a home in Greenwood is being investigated by the FBI.

According to the Index-Journal, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC is run out of the home of Lee Wimmer on English Court.

The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The newspaper says investors were sent a letter from David Aylor Law Offices confirming that the FBI is investigating.

The letter states, “Mr. Wimmer has voluntarily notified the authorities of the investing, accounting and reporting discrepancies and is fully cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation with their review and investigation.”

The letter goes on to say that Wimmer, the FBI, the law firm, and others are working to account for all of the funds invested and are working to recover as much as they can for investors.

The Index-Journal says that a search of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says Wimmer is “barred from acting as a broker or otherwise associating with firms that sell securities to the public” because he misappropriated $299,500 of customer’s funds. He was barred on June 18, 2007.

The newspaper says Wimmer declined to comment when a reported visited his home, Friday afternoon.