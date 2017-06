Teacher accused of assaulting woman at kindergarten graduation - Nichole Cohen, a teacher at High Point Academy has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Charges dropped against juveniles in Gatlinburg wildfires - Related Coverage Gatlinburg, Smoky Mountains reopen for business after fatal wildfires Death toll from Gatlinburg wildfires increases to 14 …

Iraq vet in ICE custody may be deported to S Korea - The future is uncertain for an Iraq war veteran who was recently taken into ICE custody, despite growing up in the Portland area.

Foothills Humane Society in need of food, cupboards bare - Foothills Humane Society says its cupboard is bare and the shelter needs dry and canned food for cats and dogs.

MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts fire back at Pres. Trump Twitter blasts - “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Friday that President Donald Trump lied about their December encounter in a twe…

Man apologizes to clerk after armed robbery attempt say police - “The clerk, unfazed by the assailant’s efforts denied the suspect the money and told him to leave the store,” the police report says.

Fourth of July gas prices could be the lowest since 2005 - There’s some good news for people planning on traveling for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday — gas prices are expected to be the lowest f…

Spartanburg Co. man accused of distributing child porn - Preston Allen Neal, 19, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Hometown Spotlight: Ninety Six - Ninety Six is a tiny town named with a number and no real explanation as to why. It’s also our Hometown Spotlight.