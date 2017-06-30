NYC hospital shooting

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

CBS New York reports that police have confirmed two people shot on the 16th floor of the hospital.

CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that police are going floor to floor in the hospital looking for the shooter who is believed to have a rifle and has reportedly barricaded himself. Police believe the shooter is a former employee of the hospital, Roy reports.