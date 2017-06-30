Local animal shelter in need of food

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Dog and cat playing together

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help feeding unwanted animals.

Foothills Humane Society says its cupboard is bare and the shelter needs dry and canned food for cats and dogs.

The appeal for donations was made Thursday in a Facebook post.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the shelter. It’s located at 989 Little Mountain Road in Columbus. They can also be dropped off at the Purrrfect Bark at 155 W. Mills St. in Columbus.

Those who want to help are also encouraged to donate items on the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

According to its website, Foothills Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill animal welfare organization that serves the Polk County, N.C. and communities in northern Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

Click or tap here for more information about the shelter.

