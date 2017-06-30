Men busted with 1 lb of meth, drugs worth $80K, say Union Co. deputies

Two men are accused trafficking $80,000 worth of drugs, including meth, according to the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they, along with Greenville Co. deputies and ICE agents made the bust in early morning of June 29.

They received a tip that a large amount of illegal drugs were being transported up I-85 out of Georgia and moving to Union Co.

The vehicle was stopped in Greenville Co. and a K-9 unit found nearly one pound of Crystal Meth and 9.1 grams of a what they think is marijuana.

CHARGED:

Tallie DeWayne Avinger, 46 of Whitmire Hwy., Kinards, SC – Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana

Terrell DeWayne Moore, 44, of Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, Georgia – Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana and Violation of Probation (Georgia)

Deputies say the street value of the drugs is $80,000.00.

These drugs were headed to the Carlisle and the Southern area of Union County for distribution, according to the report.

Sheriff Taylor thanked the quick response of ICE Agents and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for assisting Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents.

Sheriff Taylor said, “These two guys are some of the bigger dealers that have been selling drugs in our county. We feel like this case will be adopted by the Federal Courts because of their prior criminal record. Tallie DeWayne Avinger was o