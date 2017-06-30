Police: Man apologizes to clerk after armed robbery attempt

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a man who apologized after attempting to rob a South Carolina convenience store.

Horry County police responded to Circle K on East Highway 90 around 12:57 a.m. on June 18 about a robbery. The clerk told police a small build male came into the store, approached the counter, demanded money and pulled a knife out.

“The clerk, unfazed by the assailant’s efforts denied the suspect the money and told him to leave the store,” the police report says. “Once the suspect realized that his efforts were going nowhere he then apologized to the clerk and folded his knife placing it in his pocked before exiting the store.”

Police also say video footage backed up the victim’s testimony.

According to police, the suspect left in a Suburban headed south into North Myrtle Beach. When officers reviewed the security footage, investigators described the male as being in his early 30’s, standing around 5’9″ tall, 130 pounds, wearing a burgundy Hurley brand hat, jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.