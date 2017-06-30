See fireworks, celebrate freedom this weekend

(WSPA) — There are three different firework shows Saturday night.

Homeland Park Fire Department in Anderson will have their display at 9:30 p.m. They’ll have barbecue and music as well.

You can also see fireworks at Lake Whelchel on Saturday night. The Fireworks Show  Independence Day Celebration is set to start at 9 p.m.

Heritage Park is having its Simpsonville Celebration at 7 p.m. There will be a free concert featuring the Oak Ridge Boys and the fireworks will follow.

If you’d like to learn more about the history behind the fourth of July holiday head over to Cowpens National Battlefield tomorrow for their annual Celebration of Freedom.

They’ll have tours, weapon firing demonstrations and more.

You can meet Curious George at the Upcountry History Museum during their family fun day. It’s on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to help George celebrate the fourth, while learning about America. They’ll have games and crafts. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for kids.

 

