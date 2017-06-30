Spartanburg Co. man accused of distributing child porn

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee man was arrested on several charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Preston Allen Neal, 19, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say Neal distributed images of child pornography

Neal was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

According to jail records, Neal was released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday.

If convicted, Neal faces up to 10 years on each count.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless they are proven guilty.