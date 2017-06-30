Coach accused of assaulting woman at kindergarten graduation

Related Coverage HPA teacher arrested on child porn charges

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – School officials say a High Point Academy coach has been arrested.

Nichole Cohen, 33, of Spartanburg, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

A woman told deputies she was inappropriately touched while attending the kindergarten graduation at High Point Academy last month, according to an incident report.

The victim said a female she didn’t know squeezed her buttocks, the report states.

Cohen is listed on High Point Academy’s website as head coach of the girls’ basketball team and an ISS instructor. School officials confirm that Cohen teaches there.

Cohen was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday and released later that day.

Cohen is the second HPA teacher arrested in a week.

Jerry Dean Blaxton, 54, of Inman was recently charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Blaxton was a robotics teacher at the time of his arrest.

An HPA spokesman said Blaxton was fired after school officials learned of his arrest.