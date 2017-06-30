Tips to keep safe during the 4th of July holiday

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has some tips for you to help get through the Fourth of July holiday safely.

“We know that there will be those who will be taking vacations in the coming week or will at the very least take a four day weekend with Independence Day on Tuesday,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

“With this in mind, we wanted to pass along some safety tips. We also want to let our citizens know that our normal and routine law enforcement operations will proceed as normal and that our dispatch will fully staffed and ready to accept calls for service as we do every day of the year and that our deputies stand ready to respond to those calls.”

The Sheriff’s Office will have a presence on lakes, rivers, and in county park and recreation areas. Deputies will be looking out for alcohol and drug violations.

Here are some safety tips from the Sheriff’s Office:

Never consume alcohol and operate any type of motorized vehicle or watercraft. Always have a designated driver and make sure to always buckle up.

Expect an increased law enforcement presence and prepare for traffic safety checkpoints.

Always have an adult supervise any fireworks activities and never allow children to play with fireworks. You may want to ignite fireworks away from your pets. Make sure that your pet wears a tag with contact information in case they become frightened and run away.

Always allow a safe distance when igniting fireworks and stay, if you can, in a cool, dry place when you ignite fireworks. Always keep a hose or a source of water close by.

You also may want to consider going to an event in which fireworks displays are taking place. This is an alternative rather than igniting them at your property.

Always use barbeque grills outdoors and in well ventilated areas and away from anything that could catch fire. Make sure to use long handed utensils when cooking on a grill. Always stay around a grill when in operation.

Always make sure that everyone on a boat has a personal flotation device that is wearable and of the proper size for everyone that is on a boat.

Make sure your boat navigation lights are working properly and that you have a horn or sound making device.

When traveling by vehicle or boat, always be courteous to others on the road and the water. Have a travel plan and make sure other family and friends know where you are going and your estimated time of arrival.

Make sure to have a cell phone that is fully charged.

Wear plenty of sunscreen when you are outside and always drink plenty or water and/or sports drinks before, during and after you have been outside to stay hydrated.

Bear in mind that open containers are not allowed in parks and recreation areas that are operated by Oconee County.