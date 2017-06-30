Woman arrested after bomb threat at Spartanburg Co. courthouse, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have arrested a woman in connection with a bomb threat at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

38-year-old Heidi Marie McKay of Greenville was arrested Friday by Greenville County Deputies. She is charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat, first offense.

According to the report, McKay called the Spartanburg courthouse main switchboard earlier this month on June 12th. McKay was transferred to the Solicitor’s Office, where she claimed that there was a bomb in the courthouse.

An investigation into the phone call led law enforcement to a Dollar General store in Greenville, where they collected video of a woman buying the phone that was later used in this crime. The suspect in the video was identified as McKay.

McKay was on the court docket to appear in General Sessions on the 12th for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

McKay is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.