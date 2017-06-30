Woman robbed, stripped with gun to her head in Woodruff, deputies say

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Several people have been arrested after Spartanburg Co. deputies say a woman was held at gunpoint, stripped, and robbed of money and other items near Woodruff.

Deputies say it happened on June 20 on Snowmill Rd.

The following people are charged with charged with Kidnapping and Armed Robbery:

Angelia Denise McElrath

Michael Dale Tucker

Crystal Star Lawson

Claudia Nicole Watson

Jacob Lee Gwinn

Tucker and Gwinn are also charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carry of a Handgun.

According to the incident report, McElrath’s husband, Brian, had borrowed $700 from the victim and had called her to his home in Woodruff to pay her back some of the money.

When the victim arrived, the report says that Gwinn and Tucker came out of a nearby building and told the victim to go into the house. When they walked in, deputies say Gwinn put a silver revolver to her head while Tucker put a gun to her chest.

The report says that Gwinn told the victim that Brian McElrath told them to do it. The report says deputies are working to get a warrant for Accessory Before the Fact for Brian McElrath.

Lawson, Watson, and Angelia McElrath took the victim into the bathroom and stripped of her of clothes and took cash from her before redressing her, according to deputies.

The report says items were taken from the victim’s car while she was in the bathroom.

The suspects told the victim that if she told anyone what happened, they would kill her, her children, and her grandchildren, according to the report.

Angelia McElrath, Tucker, Lawson, Watson, and Gwinn are all being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.