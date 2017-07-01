1 dead after crash on Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Poinsett Highway, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 4:53 p.m. Saturday.

There appears to be a car in a creek, according to our crew on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

