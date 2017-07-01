2 kids hospitalized after eating pot-laced gummies, woman arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears.

Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them.

According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating several of the gummy bears. She then started to fade in and out of consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital, the 5-year-old victim also got sick.

The children were flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for care as a result of eating the gummies.

Deputies say Johnson was living at the home where the incident happened, and was aware that the children lived there as well. She was arrested for two counts of child abuse.

