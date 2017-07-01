Baby coverall recalled over possible choking hazard

(WBTW) – An infant coverall produced by Burt’s Bees has been recalled over a possible choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company’s Butterfly Garden Coverall and Hat Sets has snaps at the crotch that can detach and potentially lead to choking.

Apparently, the company has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls, but no injuries have been reported.

Approximately 8,500 sets have been sold in the U.S. and 44 in Canada from December 2016 through May 2017.

Retailers include Babies R Us and BuyBuy Baby. It was also available for purchase at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com.

If you purchased one, Burt’s Bees will reimburse you with a gift card.

For more information, click here.

