ID of bicyclist who died after hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run that happened on US 221, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th.

According to troopers, a 57-year-old Dale A. Willenberg was riding a bike and traveling north on Highway 21 when a driver, who was also traveling north, hit the bicyclist in the rear.

Willenberg was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, troopers say.

54-year-old Morris Edward Davis turned himself in as the driver who hit the bicyclist.

He has been charged with leaving the scene resulting in death, driving too fast for conditions, and driving under suspension.

Davis is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is having his bond hearing today.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Crews use helicopter to lift parts at Chimney Rock State Park Chimney Rock State Park was closed Friday while crews used a helicopter to lift new pieces for their elevator.

Greenville County Council sued again over fee increase Greenville County Council voted earlier this month on a $10 fee increase to car tags where they money would help maintain roads.

Arrest made in murder of man behind gas station in Asheville Asheville Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a gas station on Patton Aven…

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Spartanburg Co. The driver of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday on US-221 in Spartanburg County has turned himself in, according to South Car…

Woman arrested after bomb threat at Spartanburg Co. courthouse, deputies say Deputies say they have arrested a woman in connection with a bomb threat at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.