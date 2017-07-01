ID of bicyclist who died after hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

Morris Edward Davis
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run that happened on US 221, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th.

According to troopers, a 57-year-old Dale A. Willenberg was riding a bike and traveling north on Highway 21 when a driver, who was also traveling north, hit the bicyclist in the rear.

Willenberg was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, troopers say.

54-year-old Morris Edward Davis turned himself in as the driver who hit the bicyclist.

He has been charged with leaving the scene resulting in death, driving too fast for conditions, and driving under suspension.

Davis is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is having his bond hearing today.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

