Divers find body after reported drowning in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A person drowned at Black Bear Cove on Lake James, according to McDowell County emergency officials.

A call came in at about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday reporting a possible drowning off of Lake James Road, near Black Bear Access Area.

McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Hankins Fire Department, and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Divers found the victim under water at about 4:59 p.m., officials say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

NC Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.