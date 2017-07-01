Hundreds without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of people are in the dark after power outages Saturday in Spartanburg County.

More than 1,600 members of Laurens Electric Cooperative are without power as of 6:30 p.m.

A spokesman with the cooperative said the outage was due to an equipment failure, and said it could be another two hours before electricity is restored.

He said the outage was caused by a Duke Energy transmission problem.

Duke Energy reports 188 of its customers are without power in Spartanburg County. Duke estimates power will be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.