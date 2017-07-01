Man accused of posing as officer, sending boys sexually explicit images

SPARTANBURG Co, SC (WSPA) – A Chesnee man is behind bars on charges of sex crimes with minors who thought he was a police officer.

Anthony J. Briggs, 22, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, distributing obscene material and impersonating a police officer, according to jail records.

The alleged victims are three boys between the ages of 12 and 14.

Briggs, who often goes by the nickname Akon, was denied bond on Saturday.

At the bond hearing, a prosecutor said Briggs told SLED agents that he met two victims at an after-school program and admitted to sending them photos and video of his penis.

Assistant Solicitor Anthony Liebert told a judge that after one victim stopped communicating with Briggs, he was stopped by Briggs who claimed to be an officer. Briggs had a gun and badge and told the victim he was being placed on probation and told he had to check in with Briggs every day while on probation.

Liebert said the victims and their families believed Briggs was an officer.

Briggs is also accused of fondling one boy while he was sleeping.

“The young man woke up and [Briggs] was touching his genital area and another time, he had placed the young man’s hand on the defendant’s genital area,” said Liebert.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.