Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The incident happened at Highland Crossing Apartments at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

26-year-old Monquez Jamone Young has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a police report, Young was hanging out with two women in an apartment when he was asked to leave for being disrespectful.

One of the women followed him to the door to lock it behind him when she heard what she thought was the door slamming, but learned it was a gunshot instead, the report says.

That’s when she found her friend had been shot.

Young fled the scene but was later found after a K-9 search, and the gun was recovered.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

