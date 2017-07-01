Man who lost shoe now charged with attempted murder

WBTW Published:
Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson
Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has identified their “Air Force One Cinderella.”

Officials have identified Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson and is wanted on attempted murder and gun charges.

Last month, Horry County police posted a Facebook status asking if anyone knew the owner of a lost, red Air Force One shoe. Officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on another suspect when Jackson took off, leaving his red sneaker behind.

Related: Horry County police take to Facebook to find subject they call ‘Cinderella’

If you have any information about Kenneth Jackson or his whereabouts, please contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s