Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work every day

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) – A Texas man’s 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.

Andy Mitchell spotted 20-year-old Justin Korva walking to the suburban Dallas taco restaurant where he works and offered him a ride.

WDAF-TV reports Korva told Mitchell he was trying to better himself and saving up for a car.

Korva’s story inspired Mitchell and some of his friends to secretly set up a donation box at a local restaurant.

The group surprised Korva with a used Toyota Camry on Friday, and the worker’s overwhelmed reaction was caught on video by Mitchell’s wife.

Enough money was left over to pay for a year’s worth of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg Methodist College professors interviewing veterans for new book Two professors at Spartanburg Methodist College are interviewing veterans around Spartanburg County for a new book to help preserve a piece …

Crews use helicopter to lift parts at Chimney Rock State Park Chimney Rock State Park was closed Friday while crews used a helicopter to lift new pieces for their elevator.

Greenville County Council sued again over fee increase Greenville County Council voted earlier this month on a $10 fee increase to car tags where they money would help maintain roads.

Arrest made in murder of man behind gas station in Asheville Asheville Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a gas station on Patton Aven…

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Spartanburg Co. The driver of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday on US-221 in Spartanburg County has turned himself in, according to South Car…