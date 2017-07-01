Tanker crashes, spills 6K gallons of milk in Polk Co.

POLK CO., N.C. (WSPA) – About 6,000 gallons of raw milk was spilled after a tanker truck crashed on I-26, according to an official with NCDEQ.

The accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the regional supervisor with NCDEQ, Landon Davidson, the tanker crashed in the eastbound lane of I-26, near mile marker 61.

He says crews recovered 500-600 gallons of milk out of a storm water ditch at the crash site, but milk flowed into Cove Creek.

The milk has gone downstream and is now entering Green River, Davidson says.

He says it will continue to dilute as it moves downstream.

Game wardens are monitoring the spill and the primary concern is to aquatic life.

Davidson says that as the milk degrades, it removes oxygen from the water.

He says decreased oxygen can endanger fish and aquatic insects.

No fish have been killed so far.

