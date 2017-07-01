Woman assaulted, robbed at Budget Inn in Anderson Co., deputies say

Published:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was assaulted and robbed at the Budget Inn on Highway 187, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to AnMed with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, deputies say.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

