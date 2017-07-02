1 dead after motorcycle crash on Sauer Farm Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened on Sauer Farm Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old was traveling south on Sauer Farm Road on a 1998 Honda motorcycle when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The person was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers say.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to AnMed where they later died from their injuries.

The person has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

