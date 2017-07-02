4 dead after plane from Tennessee crashes in Georgia

Chatsworth, GA (WKRN) – A plane from Tennessee exploded mid-air in Georgia killing all four people on board.

The twin-piper aircraft crashed Friday evening in Murray County, Georgia, about 50 miles southeast of Chattanooga.

Authorities said that debris was scattered across a large grass field.

“It wasn’t debris after impact,” said Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford. “It looks like it was already disintegrated when it came down.”

The sheriff added that the crash happened during a very violent storm with strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.

The identity of the victims and where the flight originated has not been released.

