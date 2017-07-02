4 hurt in shooting outside Greenwood bar and grill

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left four people with injuries early Sunday morning.

Greenwood police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:05 a.m. Sunday at the Rajn Rooster on Highway 72 Bypass NE.

Police found two women and two men with injuries.

The four victims were transported to the hospital. Police say they’re injuries appear to be non-life threatening and they’re recovering.

Investigators say a group got into an argument outside the bar and it escalated into gunfire.

7 News is told the victims have been released from the hospital and police are actively working the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407. They can also contact police via Facebook.