Anderson family donates to charity through sunflower sales

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A local family is donating to charity one flower at a time.

Sol Flowers in Anderson is donating all of the proceeds from its sunflower sales to the Foothills Community Foundation.

This is the second year the farm has done this.

It’s a passion project started by Danielle Roberts and her family to make people smile and give back to the community.

Last year, Roberts decided to expand her love for sunflowers from a small patch at her home to six acres of bright sunshine.

The field has become a destination for people from all over the Upstate.

Roberts decided to plant the field for the second year in a row with help from her family and volunteers to bring something beautiful to her hometown.

The idea occurred to us that we’re not the only ones that like them and we wanted to do something to give back to our community. We love anderson. Anderson is our home. It’s where we raised our children and we wanted to do something the people in this area would enjoy,.

Last year, Sol Flowers raised $9,000 for the Foothills Community Foundation.

They’re hoping to raise even more this year with sales going on all day on July 2, 8 and 9.

Bundles of flowers will be sold at 5 blooms for $10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm is located at Bradley Road and N Highway 81 in Anderson. For more information, click here.