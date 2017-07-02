Divinity Care still helping men in community after 30 years

WSPA Staff Published:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A faith-based group that provides shelter and services is in need of help from the community.

Divinity Care Facility has been in Spartanburg for more than 30 years.

Six men currently call the shelter home, and more men are expected to move there soon.

The shelter held a fundraiser Saturday and is seeking funds to maintain and provide more services to residents. Divinity Care helps residents get back on their feet with spiritual and job training programs.

Janice Cole says the organization is raising funds for counselors who will help men recently released from prison re-enter society.

Those who want to help can call 864-948-9700 or click here for more information.

