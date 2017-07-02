Fireworks safety tips, reminders for July 4th

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fireworks are synonymous with July 4th. Before you set off the sparklers and Roman Candles, safety officials want to offer some last-minute reminders so you celebrate safely.

Explosions of every color will light up the sky over the next few days as people celebrate the July 4th. Most people will also buy their own fireworks for some fun at home.

Capt. Chad Perry with the North Spartanburg Fire Department says the fun can involve some serious injuries. He says people can get second or third degree burns from holding a firework wrong, or from standing too close.

“They’re trying to get close to see the fuse because it’s usually a one to two-inch fuse. They can’t see it, and if the fuse is shorter, they can’t get out of the way fast enough,” Capt. Perry says.

Parents should always be the ones to light the fireworks, and keep a close eye on your kids.

It isn’t just people who need to be careful this weekend. More pets go missing on July 4th than any other day of the year.

“Fireworks are a sudden, unexpected kaboom,” says Angel Cox, the CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society. “It really sets their heart rate pumping faster, their adrenaline pumping.”

Cox says if you have a thunder jacket, put it on the pet to try to help it calm down. The biggest thing to remember is that pets are safer staying indoors this weekend.

“We get so many calls looking for lost pets, and it’s heartbreaking, it really is because they just weren’t prepared,” Cox says.

As a reminder every county and city have different rules for setting off fireworks. Be sure to check the rules for your area before celebrating this week.