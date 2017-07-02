Group presents active shooter vest to Upstate sheriff’s office

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A national group presented an active shooter vest to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.

There was a poker run on Saturday to help raise money to buy more protective vests for law enforcement officers.

The event started at the Spartanburg Harley-Davidson store and ended at Lake Bowen Country Club.

The President and CEO of the group In-Vest USA, Michael Letts, says sheriff’s offices need several more of these protective vests.

Letts says the active shooter vests are able to stop rifle rounds.

The organization is working to provide donations of vests to officers near and far.

Letts started the organization in Lexington County, SC in 1993 after learning about the need for vests.

The organization now helps law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Almost 400,000 officers in the U.S. don’t have protective vests, according to In-Vest USA.

