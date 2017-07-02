If you bought electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could get money

WCMH Published:

(WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit.

Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have.

Product categories include:

  • Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers
  • Mobile phones, smart phones, tablets, digital audition player, cameras
  • Camcorders
  • Cordless power tools
  • Replacement batteries for any of these products

If you purchased any of these products between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 while a resident of the United States, you are eligible for compensation.

The amount of the payment will depend on how many people register claims.

Tap here for information about how to submit a claim.

