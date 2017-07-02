Justin Smoak Named A.L. Starter for July 11th All-Star Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 2, 2017) (USC SID) — Gamecock-great Justin Smoak was named the starting first baseman for the American League All-Star Team on Sunday. It will mark the first All-Star Game appearance for the eight-year Major League veteran.

In 80 games played this season, Smoak is hitting .303 and leads the Blue Jays with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs. His 22 home runs are already a career high.

Smoak played baseball for Ray Tanner and the Gamecocks from 2006-2008 and is the school’s all-time leader in home runs, with 62 balls leaving the park during his career in Columbia.

This makes the second time in the last two seasons that a former Gamecock was named an All-Star. Gamecock legend Jackie Bradley Jr was an All-Star last season after his red-hot start with the Boston Red Sox.

Smoak will be the first Blue Jays player to start at first base since Carlos Delgado in 2003.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11, in Miami.