Man revived after Spartanburg crash charged with DUI, report states

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver police thought might have died following a crash is now behind bars.

Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Garner Road and N. Pine Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, responding officers thought the driver was possibly dead.

The driver was under the influence of a controlled substance that did not react to Narcan and was taken to a hospital, the report states.

Staff at the hospital was able to revive the driver. He was later identified as Andrew Lee Bishop.

Police say Bishop refused to provide a blood sample for testing.

The 22-year-old Mayo man is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center charged with DUI and driving under suspension, according to jail records.