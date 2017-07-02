Man sits on gun in car, shoots himself in penis, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.

Several television news stations report that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man ran into his girlfriend’s house Friday after the gun discharged.

She saw that he had a wound in his groin and took him the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old man has a previous conviction for cocaine possession and may now face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

More stories you may like on 7News

Anderson family donates to charity through sunflower sales It’s a passion project started by Danielle Roberts and her family to make people smile and give back to the community.

Woman killed in Easley house fire Fire Chief issues statement on Pope Field Rd. fatality.

Spartanburg Methodist College professors interviewing veterans for new book Two professors at Spartanburg Methodist College are interviewing veterans around Spartanburg County for a new book to help preserve a piece …

Crews use helicopter to lift parts at Chimney Rock State Park Chimney Rock State Park was closed Friday while crews used a helicopter to lift new pieces for their elevator.

Greenville County Council sued again over fee increase Greenville County Council voted earlier this month on a $10 fee increase to car tags where they money would help maintain roads.