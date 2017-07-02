Mother of 3 murdered hours after Facebook post about income

LAKE WORTH, FL (KRON) — A mother of three was murdered shortly after making a Facebook post about her income, and now, police are trying to determine if there is a connection.

It all started Wednesday night. Thirty-three-year-old Makeva Jenkins was at her home in Lake Worth, Florida when she wrote an inspirational post on Facebook, saying how she overcame homelessness and is now making six figures.

Then, around 2 a.m., a masked man entered her home and shot and killed her.

The intruder then drove off in the family car. The car was found a short time later but with no suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies have not said whether Jenkins’ husband and children were home during the deadly shooting.

