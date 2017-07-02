Woman killed in Easley house fire

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Easley.

The call came in just after 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the city of Easley Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters were told a family was trapped inside the home at 551 Pope Field Road.

Chief Butch Womack says firefighters found heavy smoke and fire, but immediately began rescue efforts.

“Unfortunately, the rescue attempts were unsuccessful due to the amount of fire and the amount of debris inside the residence,” Womack said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley says the victim lived at the home with her husband and mother-in-law.

The victim called 911 to report the fire, Kelley said.

It took 17 firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose one of our community members. This is our community, our homes, and our family and a fire loss hits us hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time,” Womack added in a statement.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

A firefighter will remain on scene with partnering agencies throughout Sunday.