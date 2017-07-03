18-year-old charged with raping 4 children, report says

WKBN Published:
Dominique Seem
WARREN, OH (WKBN) – An 18-year-old suspect is facing criminal charges, accused of raping four young children.

Dominique Seem was arrested on Monday morning.

A Warren police report lists the victims as ranging in age from 2 to 9 years old. The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.

Seem is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, where records show he’s charged with seven counts of rape.

