Best buys of July 2017

We’re in the middle of some of the best sales of the year. But July savings aren’t just about discounts for the Independence Day Holiday.

This month is also home to Christmas in July and Amazon Prime day.

So strategy is key if you want to save big.

Here’s how in this 7News Consumer Watch.

Brandon Loy has visited at least four stores July 3rd in an extensive search for something very specific.

“Well I’m actually having a tiny house built so I’m looking to put appliances in it,” said Loy.

Her quest to find small stuff is leading to big savings because of timing that’s just right.

APPLIANCES ARE HOT!

“July 4th is appliances time of the year, it’s our Christmas in July time,” said Ron Kyle the appliance manager at Best Buy in Spartanburg.

“If I can save 40% off of something that’s good for me,” said Loy.

How about more?

“Up to 50% on a Kenmore french door bottom freezer, that is very rare. That sale may happen once maybe twice a year,” said Apryl McCoun, the store manager of the Sears in Spartanburg.

SUMMER CLOTHES: FINALLY ON SALE

DealNews says summer clothes also sporting some decent sales this week. It has a list of online discounts. And if you shop in stores, come prepared.

“I would print the coupon online and bring it in,” said McCoun, who also added stores will honor the 10% off online sales sitewide this week, as long as it’s not an “online only purchase.”

OUTDOOR GEAR IS A BEST BUY

{The hottest deals this month are outdoor gear like bikes, hiking and camping goods. You’ll find great deals at places like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, and REI (where many prices are half off).

TECH:

And if it’s tech you’re after, you’ll want to wait for the back to school sales in most cases, except this:

“Apple just released the new models of the Macbooks and so forth, but now is the time to really take advantage of the older models that are going out,” said Kyle at Best Buy.

That’s a potential savings of between $100-$300 dollars, but supplies are limited.

WHERE TO HOLD OFF:

Now, you’re going to see a lot of sales on seasonal items, things like grills and patio furniture. And they’re not bad, ranging at 40% off right now, but if you can wait until the end of the summer, you’ll see more like 70 to 90 percent off.

Same goes for swimwear, but remember that’s when it’s slim pickin’s.

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

You’ll find more savings July 11th on Amazon Prime Day with big discounts expected on things like Firesticks and Echos for members only.

Loy definitely set on buying before the sales are over, And if she plans to paint her new home, that’s on discount, too.

Though, at that size, she won’t need much.

Keep in mind, some 4th of july sales run out on July 5th, others not until the 12th. So make sure to call first if you are going to wait to shop.