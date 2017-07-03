BI-LO to donate 100% of July 4th profits to Hope for the Warriors

By Published:
bi-lo logo

BI-LO to donate 100% of July 4th profits

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-dixie will be donating 100 percent of its profits generated on July 4th to the Hope For The Warriors benefit.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Over the years Southeastern’s Grocers BI-LO has raised more than $5.8 million for wounded veterans and their families.

Also in BI-LO stores is a Wall of honor in which people can make a donation to pay tribute to veterans and their loved ones.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s