Boil water advisory issued for Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Tryon, according to town officials.

The water consumers of Hogback Mountain are currently experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to an accident with a fire hydrant, officials say.

They say these periods of low pressure and outages increase the potential for siphonage and bacteria in the water system.

The Division of Water Resources advises that, when the water is restored, consumers boil all water before using it.

This includes drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Vigorous boiling for two minutes should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

